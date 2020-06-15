nablet Licenses XAVC Encoder to Telestream

AACHEN, Germany – June 15, 2020 – nablet, a leading provider of media processing technologies, announced today that it has licensed its XAVC encoder to Telestream, a leading provider of end-to-end video solutions.

The nablet XAVC codec offers industry-leading quality and performance, for example approximately 20 percent faster long GOP encoding, or up to 30 percent less CPU usage for same profiles than competing solutions.

“We are proud that such a renowned company as Telestream has licensed our XAVC encoder,” said Sven Dueking, SVP of Engineering for nablet. “They offer enterprise-grade transcoding and workflow systems where only the best components will do. We are happy that nablet technology meets their high standards. XAVC is a very strategic codec for us, and we keep optimizing it.”

“We always look for best-of-breed codecs to incorporate into our Vantage Media Processing Platform and the nablet XAVC codec meets that criteria.” said Mark Wronski, SVP of the Telestream Business Unit, “Telestream is proud to partner with nablet.”

nablet offers a full suite of XAVC components including smart rendering for ultra-fast stitching, AVID AMA plugins, and analytics at the container and essence level. Additional information is available at www.nablet.com/xavc.

nablet offers a wide variety of codecs and related component SDKs which are used by many prominent companies. In addition, nablet provides the well-known Sony format plugins for Avid Media Access, and the ARRIRAW AMA plugin.

About nablet

nablet is a leading provider of codec, streaming, media processing, automated metadata and MXF technologies which are used widely in entertainment, broadcasting, OTT and related industries. Clients include Sony, Intel, IBM, Rohde & Schwarz, ARTE, Vizrt, Syncbak and many more prominent companies around the world. In addition, nablet is the official developer of the Sony format plugins for Avid Media Composer. Based in Aachen, Germany, the company was founded in 2011 by industry veterans who developed many of the most widely used codecs in use today. nablet develops all of its codecs and related components in-house. The company recently opened its USA headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Additional information is available at www.nablet.com.

About Telestream



For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production and video quality assurance; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations.”

