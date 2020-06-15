Xperi Announces Leadership Team Following Merger with TiVo

Samir Armaly to Head IP Business as President

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) today announced its new senior leadership team following the completion of the merger between Xperi and TiVo.

The new Xperi leadership team will be comprised of the following members:

Chief Executive Officer – Jon Kirchner

Chief Financial Officer – Robert Andersen

President, IP Licensing – Samir Armaly

Chief Technology Officer, Product – Petronel Bigioi

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary – Paul Davis

Chief Human Resources Officer – Kris Graves

General Manager, TiVo – Michael Hawkey

Chief Revenue Officer – Matt Milne

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer – John Pernin

Chief Products and Services Officer – Geir Skaaden

Chief Executive Officer, Perceive and Advisor, Office of the CTO, Xperi – Steve Teig

President and Chief Operating Officer, Perceive – Murali Dharan

In addition, Xperi made changes within its Product and IP Licensing businesses, putting in place an exceptionally talented team of executives to drive the Company’s growth across its leading technology brands and product business. The new team will focus on inventing, developing and delivering technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, as well as further scaling and building one of the industry’s largest, most enduring and most diverse intellectual property licensing platforms.

Xperi’s IP Licensing business will be led by Samir Armaly, who has been involved with the business for twenty-five years, including in various executive roles at Gemstar – TV Guide, Rovi, and most recently, TiVo. Mr. Armaly was involved in the development of the company’s current media licensing business in the early 2000s, and under his leadership established it among the industry leaders, generating billions of dollars in revenue and profits for the company.

“Samir’s demonstrated track record in building IP businesses as well as his expertise and familiarity with our business, customers and licensing platform will be an important asset for our IP business going forward and ultimately upon its separation from the product business,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi.

Murali Dharan, has been appointed President and COO of Xperi’s majority-owned startup, Perceive. Dharan has been a member of Perceive’s Board of Directors since it was founded in 2018 and his demonstrated capacity for technology leadership will be a significant asset for Perceive, which exited stealth mode in March 2020. Mr. Dharan will play a key role in leading Perceive into its next phase of growth following the successful debut its new, groundbreaking machine learning platform that brings data center class compute power and accuracy to edge based computing.

The Company also announced the members of its new Board of Directors following the close of its merger. The new Board represents a group of highly qualified and diverse executives whose leadership experience and industry expertise spans the markets Xperi addresses, including digital media, entertainment, advertising, automotive and semiconductors.

The new Board of Directors will be comprised of the following members:

David Habiger – Mr. Habiger is the Chairman of Xperi Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of JD Power. He served as a member of Xperi Corporation’s Board of Directors beginning in December 2016.

Jon Kirchner – Mr. Kirchner is the Chief Executive of Xperi Holding Corporation. He was named CEO of Xperi Corporation in June 2017 after serving as President following the December 2016 acquisition of DTS where he had been CEO since 2001.

Darcy Antonellis – Ms. Antonellis is Division President of Amdocs Media and Chief Executive Officer of Vubiquity, a global media and entertainment distribution technology and services provider acquired by Amdocs in 2018. She served as a member of Xperi Corporation’s Board of Directors beginning in December 2018.

Laura Durr – Ms. Durr served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Polycom, Inc. from May 2014 until its acquisition by Plantronics Inc. in July 2018. She served as a member of TiVo’s Board of Directors beginning April 2019.

Dan Moloney – Mr. Moloney has been an Executive Partner at Siris Capital, LLC, a private equity firm in the technology and telecommunications industries, since 2013, and prior to that, served as the President of Motorola Mobility. He served as a member of TiVo’s Board of Directors beginning September 2013.

Raghavendra Rau – Mr. Rau served as the interim President and Chief Executive Officer of TiVo from July 2018 to May 2019. He served as a member of TiVo’s Board of Directors beginning May 2015 and as Vice Chairman beginning June 2019.

Christopher Seams – Mr. Seams was the Chief Executive Officer of Deca Technologies from 2013 to 2016, and prior to that, served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cypress Semiconductor. He served a member of Xperi Corporation’s Board of Directors beginning March 2013.

“I am proud to announce our new combined senior leadership team and Board of Directors following our transformative merger with TiVo,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “This talented team brings years of experience from diverse backgrounds and proven track records of innovation and monetization that will contribute to Xperi’s growth as the entertainment experience evolves across the home, automotive and mobile markets. Further, the team is uniquely qualified to continue to grow and diversify our IP licensing platform, which consists of a rich portfolio of 11,000 patents of broadly-licensed entertainment and semiconductor intellectual property.”

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

