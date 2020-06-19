Four Companies with Augmented Reality Enterprise Platforms Named IDC Innovators

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four companies that provide augmented reality (AR) platforms for enterprise use. The four companies are: Atheer, Scope AR, Ubimax, and Upskill.

Augmented reality overlays digital information or objects within a person’s current view of reality. The included companies provide AR enterprise platforms that enable customers to use either mobile devices (such as smart phones and tablets) or smart glasses and head-mounted displays (HMDs). Capabilities can include see-what-I-see videoconferencing, digital instructions, real-time data access, knowledge capture, knowledge transfer, and more. A key component of any AR enterprise platform is its ability to keep a company’s data safe and secure.

Commercial organizations are looking for AR enterprise platforms to help drive new business processes, smooth virtual collaboration, train new employees, and enable front-line workers. The recent challenges around COVID-19 have caused many companies to accelerate their plans around AR enterprise platforms.

“As more companies move aggressively to leverage augmented reality to drive increased process efficiency, leverage remote workers, and facilitate faster knowledge capture and transfer, the role of the AR platform has become increasingly important,” said Tom Mainelli, group vice president of Device and Consumer research at IDC. “Companies want a platform that brings together multiple capabilities that also ensures data remains secure.”

The report, IDC Innovators: Augmented Reality Enterprise Platforms, 2020 (IDC #US46514020), profiles four companies that offer augmented reality platforms for enterprise use. The vendors profiled in this IDC Innovators document are driving technology advancements that should serve the augmented reality enterprise platform market well into the future.

Atheer offers a cloud-based, device-agnostic platform that provides a wide range of AR capabilities, including software that allows companies to create apps and tap into existing data.

Scope AR provides enterprise users with remote assistance capabilities that enable users to simultaneously view AR work instructions and talk with an expert.

Ubimax enables an organization to build its own AR experiences using a drag-and-drop editor and proconfigured industry-specific components that run on a wide range of hardware.

Upskill offers the ability access to digital information when and where it is needed, real-time collaboration with experts, and the ability to capture insights and streamline work processes.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

